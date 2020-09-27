BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.74 million. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BB opened at $4.77 on Friday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.