Brokerages Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.29. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.74.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.47. 6,909,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after buying an additional 10,973,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after buying an additional 16,403,453 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,872,000 after buying an additional 780,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,150,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,705,000 after buying an additional 828,846 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: What is cost of equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit