Brokerages Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.29. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.74.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.47. 6,909,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after buying an additional 10,973,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after buying an additional 16,403,453 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,872,000 after buying an additional 780,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,150,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,705,000 after buying an additional 828,846 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

