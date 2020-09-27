Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.29. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $10.89. 292,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,507. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.11 million, a PE ratio of -90.75, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

