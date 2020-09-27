Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce $154.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $155.00 million. Photronics posted sales of $156.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $614.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $615.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $656.50 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $658.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

PLAB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Photronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of PLAB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 468,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $643.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,457.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,127.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,760 shares of company stock valued at $381,891 over the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,440,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 234,130 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 795,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 49.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 182,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

