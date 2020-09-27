Brokerages Expect Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $0.13. Alcoa posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alcoa from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alcoa by 933.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,190,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,982. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

