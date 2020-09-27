Brokerages Expect Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Equillium (NYSE:EQ) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.30). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $2,032,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Equillium by 11.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

EQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.75. 134,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.