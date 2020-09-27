Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $976.19 Million

Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report $976.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $985.48 million and the lowest is $967.10 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $966.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

FLO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 917,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,827. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,836,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,250,000 after acquiring an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,310,000 after purchasing an additional 816,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,725,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 697,942 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 69.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,553,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

