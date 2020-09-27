Brokerages Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.34. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 66.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.10. 355,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $608.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.53. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

