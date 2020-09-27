Brokerages Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.34. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.
Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 66.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.10. 355,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $608.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.53. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $29.59.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
