Brokerages expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.27. M.D.C. posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 424,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 23,729 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,129,737.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,492.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 200,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $8,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,771 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,311 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

