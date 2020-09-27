Brokerages Expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will report sales of $95.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.03 million. NIC reported sales of $90.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year sales of $380.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $379.98 million to $380.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $416.74 million, with estimates ranging from $414.43 million to $419.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:EGOV traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.31. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $25.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other NIC news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,444.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,245 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter valued at $9,113,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,403,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 272,878 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 250,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter valued at $3,804,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

