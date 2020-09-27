Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Trimble reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,765.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 7,744 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $387,664.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,523.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,972 shares of company stock worth $4,493,892. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Trimble by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,635,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $624,993,000 after buying an additional 3,620,770 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Trimble by 23.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,007,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,185,000 after buying an additional 1,693,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Trimble by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after buying an additional 901,337 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Trimble by 35.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after buying an additional 1,310,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trimble by 112.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,164,000 after buying an additional 2,122,972 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.85. 2,052,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. Trimble has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $54.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

