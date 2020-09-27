Brokerages Expect Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will announce $12.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $7.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $35.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $46.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $33.46 million, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $54.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

ZYME traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.17. 373,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,274. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $8,731,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $2,954,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Zymeworks by 13.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth about $2,749,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

