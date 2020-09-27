Brokerages Set Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT at $54.40

Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.46. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,940,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 108,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,722,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $17,135,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,766,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,656,000 after purchasing an additional 357,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after buying an additional 180,215 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.6% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,056,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after buying an additional 165,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 690.0% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

