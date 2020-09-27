Brokerages Set Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target at $61.29

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.29.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NYSE:ARCH traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. 558,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,911. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). Arch Coal had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 1,616.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 53.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at $235,000.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

