Brokerages Set Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price at $625.65

Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $629.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $614.23. 1,072,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.50. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $635.85.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,828 shares of company stock valued at $64,678,943. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

