Brokerages Set EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Target Price at $8.00

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
EZPW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.
NASDAQ EZPW remained flat at $$4.90 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $269.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.64. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $1,862,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,541,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 275,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 211,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 198,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 197,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.