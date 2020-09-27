Brokerages Set EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Target Price at $8.00

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

EZPW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ EZPW remained flat at $$4.90 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $269.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.64. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.01.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.61 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $1,862,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,541,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 275,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 211,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 198,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 197,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

