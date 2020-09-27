Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price at $63.36

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 52.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 171,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $2,226,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,527. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.