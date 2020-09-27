Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price at $63.36

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.36.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.
In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of HSIC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,527. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
