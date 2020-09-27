Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Target Price at $33.20

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of STM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,264.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,132 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 157,664 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

