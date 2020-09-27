Brokerages Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Target Price at $21.38

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SNDX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $13.90. 532,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,510. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.