Brokerages Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Price Target at $66.90

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WNS by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WNS by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. 123,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

