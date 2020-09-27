Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $51.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. 203,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,397. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,771.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 150,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9,577.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,881 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 29,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

