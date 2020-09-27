Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,547. Cameco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.