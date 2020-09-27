Cardano Price Up 16.9% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and $551.43 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu and Cryptomate.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006102 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043641 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022105 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00015956 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bithumb, OKEx, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub, ZB.COM, Huobi, OTCBTC, ABCC, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinbe, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, DragonEX, Altcoin Trader, Cryptomate, Indodax, Cryptopia, Binance, HitBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

