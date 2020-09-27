Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.38.

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,771,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,272,000 after buying an additional 623,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 963,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,702,000 after purchasing an additional 454,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 92.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,196,000 after purchasing an additional 439,102 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,767,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,058,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.81. 307,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,759. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.