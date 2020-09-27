CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $24,864,292.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,553,318.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $637,104.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,184.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,295 shares of company stock worth $44,382,115 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

