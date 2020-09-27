Ccore (CCO) Price Up 29.3% This Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 83.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Ccore has a market capitalization of $9,303.21 and $6.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00244362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00098673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.01567975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00192266 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

