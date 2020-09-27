Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report $11.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.93 billion and the lowest is $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $13.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $48.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.71 billion to $49.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.02 billion to $51.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 394,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,377,000 after acquiring an additional 62,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,087,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,279,000 after buying an additional 1,061,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,272,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,905,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,799,000 after purchasing an additional 240,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. 22,966,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,006,982. The stock has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

