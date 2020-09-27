CoinUs Price Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $204,950.19 and $88.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002513 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001562 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000387 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000724 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001188 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

