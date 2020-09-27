Contentos (COS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.70 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $18.02 million and $3.70 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042574 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.58 or 0.04743396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00056780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033459 BTC.

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,213,635,680 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

