Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. 2,241,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,135. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 694.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 2,067,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 216,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 202,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 50,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

