CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Analysts

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Main First Bank upgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $39.03. 804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.92. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $41.25.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

