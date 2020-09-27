Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report $174.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $209.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $796.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $841.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $772.71 million, with estimates ranging from $681.74 million to $870.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.14. 258,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,190. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,047,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 311,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 150,927 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 807,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

