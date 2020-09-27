Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

CURO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Curo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curo Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Curo Group by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curo Group by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 42,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curo Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CURO traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,821. The company has a market capitalization of $281.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.09 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 190.07% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curo Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Analyst Recommendations for Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit