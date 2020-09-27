Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

CURO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Curo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curo Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Curo Group by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curo Group by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 42,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curo Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CURO traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,821. The company has a market capitalization of $281.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.09 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 190.07% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curo Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

