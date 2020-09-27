Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -1.00

News articles about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of DAL stock remained flat at $C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825. Dalmac Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67. The company has a market cap of $990,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Dalmac Energy Company Profile

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

