Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.686-1.686 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.48.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

