Dash Price Tops $69.42 on Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $675.29 million and $351.36 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.42 or 0.00636937 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Negocie Coins and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005944 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00030852 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $745.71 or 0.06842166 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000774 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,727,890 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, COSS, Bitsane, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Coinbe, Liqui, TradeOgre, Indodax, Coindeal, Cryptopia, LBank, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Bitinka, HBUS, Liquid, Bibox, CoinExchange, Negocie Coins, CryptoBridge, CEX.IO, xBTCe, Exmo, C-CEX, Bithumb, SouthXchange, YoBit, Bitbns, Gate.io, Kraken, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Tidex, Livecoin, Bittrex, B2BX, Kucoin, OKEx, WazirX, ZB.COM, Coinrail, Coinroom, Trade Satoshi, Cryptomate, Coinsquare, Braziliex, Sistemkoin, Iquant, Ovis, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, BitFlip, Koineks, BiteBTC, Bisq, CoinEx, Instant Bitex, Exrates, Upbit, Mercatox, C2CX, Bit-Z, Huobi, Trade By Trade, WEX, Coinhub, LocalTrade, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Crex24, BitBay, ABCC, Altcoin Trader, Kuna, ACX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

