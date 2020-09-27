DaTa eXchange Price Up 41% Over Last 7 Days (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042574 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.58 or 0.04743396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00056780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033459 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.