Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post $47.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.63 million and the lowest is $43.40 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $54.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $181.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.13 million to $186.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $217.96 million, with estimates ranging from $213.04 million to $222.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%.

Several analysts have commented on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $160,110.00. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 53,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 591,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,386 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 57,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.02 million, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

