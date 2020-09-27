Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $64,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,571.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,152 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 243.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 55,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 57,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.02 million, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $34.13.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

