Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 31,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,320. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.60. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

