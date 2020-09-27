Elysium (ELS) Trading Down 95.2% Over Last Week

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00428197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000482 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

