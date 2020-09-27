Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post $40.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $119.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.70 million to $150.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $193.93 million, with estimates ranging from $156.30 million to $277.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXK. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.70 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.45. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

