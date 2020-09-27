Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 87,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,278,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,076 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,939,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 884,722 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,007,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 504,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,655,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005,075 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $396.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.0076 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.