Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Receives $2.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ETM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,992. Entercom Communications has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $200.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Field acquired 22,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,216.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Field bought 25,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,001.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,868.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 341,101 shares of company stock valued at $504,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entercom Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,022,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 42,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Entercom Communications by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 407,915 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Entercom Communications by 34.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,198,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 815,700 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entercom Communications by 40.1% during the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 589,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entercom Communications by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 66,524 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

