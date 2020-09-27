EOS Market Capitalization Achieves $2.44 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, EOS has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $2.44 billion and $1.50 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00023897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinBene, DigiFinex and BtcTrade.im.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,131,091 coins and its circulating supply is 936,431,080 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinbe, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, TOPBTC, BtcTrade.im, Cryptomate, LBank, CoinBene, OKEx, Bilaxy, Exrates, BitMart, ChaoEX, Binance, Coinrail, Bibox, ABCC, GOPAX, ZB.COM, Coinone, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, Tidebit, Vebitcoin, COSS, Kraken, CoinTiger, BCEX, OpenLedger DEX, Ovis, Huobi, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Instant Bitex, IDCM, QBTC, Bitbns, YoBit, Bithumb, Rfinex, Gate.io, Coindeal, Mercatox, Kuna, OEX, HitBTC, Liqui, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, Koinex, WazirX, Hotbit, Upbit, Bitfinex, Zebpay, DOBI trade, Poloniex, Tidex, BitFlip, RightBTC, CoinEx, IDAX, Kucoin, CPDAX, Cryptopia, DragonEX, BigONE, C2CX, Exmo and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

