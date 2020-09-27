Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.53). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 72.65% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPZM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Epizyme by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the first quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Epizyme by 20.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Epizyme during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPZM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,074. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.92. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $27.82.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.