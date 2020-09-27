EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $26.75. 694,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,355. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $79.80. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia E. Shanks bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,755. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 59.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,729,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.