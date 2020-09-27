Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.31. Equitrans Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equitrans Midstream.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.68 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

ETRN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,653. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

