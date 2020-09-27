Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Tops $635.40 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $635.40 million and approximately $512.23 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $5.46 or 0.00050124 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Coinbase Pro, Stocks.Exchange and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.39 or 0.03297562 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub, BTC Trade UA, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, Binance, QBTC, Exrates, CoinExchange, EXX, OKEx, Coinut, Upbit, Cryptopia, Crex24, C2CX, OKCoin International, Bibox, HBUS, ChaoEX, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, LBank, Bithumb, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Korbit, BTC Markets, BtcTrade.im, Bitbns, BCEX, Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, Kraken, Bittrex, Indodax, Coinsuper, CPDAX, Coinroom, Coinone, BigONE, Coinbase Pro, Poloniex, CoinBene, RightBTC, Coinhub, BTC-Alpha, CoinEx, Kucoin, Liquid, Ovis, Bitfinex, ABCC, Huobi, Coinnest, FCoin, Bitsane, CoinTiger, C-CEX, Cryptomate, YoBit, CoinEgg and Koineks. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

