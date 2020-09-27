F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $158.37 Average Target Price from Brokerages

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Colliers Securities raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $33,386.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,138.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,021 shares of company stock valued at $427,683 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.99. 476,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.33. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

